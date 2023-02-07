Year-long extension of rental relief for Chinatown street market tenants

SINGAPORE - Standalone stall tenants at Chinatown street market will receive a year-long extension of rental relief, the Chinatown Business Association (CBA) said on Tuesday.

Since June 2021, the association has offered several rounds of assistance, giving rental reliefs of 60 per cent, then 40 per cent, and the current 25 per cent, which was due to end on March 8.

Stall tenants in Trengganu Street, Sago Street and Smith Street will continue to enjoy the same discounted rental rate until the end of March next year, while those in Pagoda Street will receive a rebate of 50 per cent for six months, followed by 25 per cent for the next six months. A minimum tenure of 12 months is required.

The monthly rental of a Chinatown street market standalone stall is $2,000, before rebates.

CBA executive director Lim Yick Suan said: “We are committed to providing strong support and encouragement to our existing standalone stall tenants, as well as welcoming new businesses to join us in Pagoda Street, Sago Street and Smith Street.

“We hope that this discounted rental scheme will give entrepreneurs strong encouragement and an opportunity to start their business venture with the reduced capital outlay.”