Year 2024 to begin on a long weekend; 4 more public holiday long weekends next year

SINGAPORE – Those who are planning to usher in the year 2024 with a bang will be happy to hear that the new year will begin with a long weekend.

New Year’s Day will fall on a Monday, with four other public holiday long weekends next year, according to a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) statement on Wednesday.

Chinese New Year (Feb 10-11) will fall on Saturday and Sunday, with Monday being a public holiday, while the nation will mark Good Friday on Mar 29.

Hari Raya Haji (June 17) will fall on Monday, while Singapore will celebrate National Day (Aug 9) on a Friday.

There are 11 gazetted public holidays here.

The others are - Hari Raya Puasa (April 10, Wednesday), Labour Day (May 1, Wednesday), Vesak Day (May 22, Wednesday), Deepavali (Oct 31, Thursday) and Christmas Day (Dec 25, Wednesday).

The year 2023 also started on a long weekend (Jan 1, Sunday), with six other public holiday long weekends for the year.

MOM said employees who are required to work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day’s salary at the basic rate of pay, in addition to their gross rate of pay for that day.

Alternatively, employers and employees may mutually agree to substitute a public holiday for another working day.

Employers also have the option of granting time-off-in-lieu, based on a mutually agreed number of hours for working on a public holiday. This applies to managers and executives, workmen earning more than $4,500 a month and non-workmen earning more than $2,600 a month.