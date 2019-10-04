Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming women

The Yale-NUS student who was charged in court on Tuesday with taking upskirt videos of women and filming them showering on campus has been suspended since March.

The liberal arts college confirmed yesterday morning that Brandon Lee Bing Xiang is its student and has been suspended. It did not say how long he will be suspended.

"Brandon Lee Bing Xiang, a student at Yale-NUS College, has been charged in court with insulting the modesty of a fellow student," Professor Joanne Roberts, executive vice-president of academic affairs at Yale-NUS College, said in response to media queries.

"He was suspended the day after the college was notified about the incident in March 2019."

The college declined to provide more information on the 26-year-old, but its newsletter last year reported that Lee, a student in the graduating class of 2020, was the student council president from 2017 to last year.

"The matter is currently before the courts, and it would not be appropriate for the college to comment further on Lee's case," said Prof Roberts.

Lee allegedly used a smartphone between August 2017 and March 3 this year to film at least four women, and faces 24 counts of intruding on a woman's privacy to insult her modesty.

Lee is alleged to have used his iPhone to film women showering in the dormitory by placing the phone above the cubicle doors. The upskirt offences took place in classrooms.

Prof Roberts said that the college has contacted the affected female students to render support. Not all victims have been identified.

She added that the college takes a serious view of allegations of sexual misconduct. When cases of sexual misconduct are formally reported to the college, an investigation is conducted and disciplinary action meted out where appropriate, she said. Security measures are also in place to protect students on campus, she added.

Students can report sexual misconduct incidents to their residential college adviser, a senior student who mentors and supports first-year students.

They can also report an incident to their residential college's dean's fellows, rectors and assistant deans, said Prof Roberts.

There is also a full-time staff member in the dean of students' office, whose responsibilities include overseeing these processes, she said. Affected students also have access to an on-campus counselling support network that comprises psychologists, counselling centre staff and residential staff.

In May, the National University of Singapore announced a number of measures after it received flak for how it handled an incident involving undergraduate Monica Baey, 23.

In April, she took to social media to express her frustration after she was filmed showering in Eusoff Hall by fellow student Nicholas Lim, also 23.

NUS subsequently increased the number of security guards at hostels, and announced that it will be adding hundreds of closed-circuit television cameras. It also said it will better secure toilets and shower cubicles.

Lee was among the first batch of 20 Singapore Sports School student-athletes on the through-train Republic Polytechnic-Singapore Sports School Diploma in Sports and Leisure Management programme. He graduated in May 2014, and received the Yale-NUS Dean's Scholarship (philosophy, politics and economics). He started at Yale-NUS in 2016 after completing his national service.

He represented Singapore at the 2009 Asian Youth Games held here and won a silver and a bronze in bowling events.

Lee returns to court on Oct 22. For each charge of insulting a woman's modesty, offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined.