Yale-NUS student tests positive for Covid-19, some students asked to self-isolate for a week

SINGAPORE - A Yale-NUS College student has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a circular issued to Yale-NUS students and those from the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Friday (April 30).

The circular, signed by dean of students Dave Stanfield, said the student from Cendana College, one of three in the institution, developed flu-like symptoms on Monday, was swabbed on Wednesday, and tested positive on Thursday.

"The student has been conveyed to a medical facility for treatment and close contacts are being identified at the moment. We wish the student a speedy recovery," said Dr Stanfield in the circular that was received by NUS students on Friday evening.

He added that deep cleaning and disinfection of all places in the college visited by the individual, including common areas, had been completed.

Students in Cendana College Tower A have been told to self-isolate in their rooms for a week until noon on May 7. Others are not to visit or enter the tower during the week.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Dr Stanfield said that all individuals living in the same residential block as the individual are now on a seven-day leave of absence.

In the circular, he added that all individuals who were in close contact with the affected student would be quarantined. Those who had casual contact with the affected student were requested to practise safe distancing, to monitor their health closely and to seek immediate medical attention if unwell.

"We will be in touch with them to provide the necessary support and assistance," he said.

"We understand that this latest development could be of concern to our community and wanted to share the information with you as soon as we could because your health and safety are of the highest priority," he added.