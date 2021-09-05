Millennial Mind

Yale-NUS closure: Why we lost more than just four letters

  • Published
    4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

On Aug 27, the National University of Singapore (NUS) announced that Yale-NUS College would stop accepting new students and merge with the University Scholars Programme to form a new college.

While touted as a merger, many commentators - including alumni and Yale itself - have called it a closure, with students expressing grief and anger over the move.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 05, 2021, with the headline 'Yale-NUS closure: Why we lost more than just four letters'. Subscribe
Topics: 