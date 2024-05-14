Yakiniku no more: McDonald’s new burgers sold out in under 3 weeks, ‘earlier than expected’

SINGAPORE – McDonald’s new Japanese-inspired burgers have sold out in less than three weeks, with a spokesman saying this was earlier than expected.

The Yakiniku Beef Burger and Yakiniku Crispy Chicken Burger were launched at the fast food chain’s outlets on April 25, with a special vending machine dispensing the burgers at Plaza Singapura launched on April 24.

The burgers used semolina buns and contained a savoury yakiniku – or grilled meat – sauce, caramelised onions and shredded white cabbage.

The beef version used McDonald’s quarter-pounder beef, while the chicken version had a crispy chicken patty.

At their launch, the burgers were given out for free at all outlets between 3pm and 4pm on April 29 for customers who said the words “yakiniku hakku” to the staff.

Customers began noticing that the burgers had run out of stock since May 12, with several commenting on McDonald’s Facebook page that they left the outlets disappointed.

One user, Shaija Khan, commented that her young son wanted to buy it for her as a Mother’s Day treat on May 12 but was told by staff the burgers were no longer available.

Others had asked why the burgers were no longer available for order online, and McDonald’s responded that it was a promotional item available for a limited period while stocks last.

The burgers were also known as the May Yakiniku Burger on McDonald’s website.

While it is no longer available for order, promotional material for the burgers remain accessible on the site.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a McDonald’s spokesman said: “We’re heartened by our customers’ fantastic response to the Yakiniku (Chicken and Beef) Burger. Thanks to our customers, we sold out the limited-time burgers a little earlier than anticipated.

“There’s always a chance of bringing this back if that’s what our customers like to have.”