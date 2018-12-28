Ya Kun Kaya Toast debunks fake news saying pork dish is being sold at Singapore outlet

SINGAPORE - Home-grown food and beverage brand Ya Kun Kaya Toast has debunked news circulating online that a pork dish is being sold at one of its outlets here.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Dec 28), Ya Kun said that all of its Singapore outlets do not serve any food containing pork or lard. Its kaya jam is also halal-certified.

A Facebook post that was shared widely among users showed a photo of a Ya Kun outlet storefront along with a caption that read: "Attention ALL BROTHER AND SISTER. OF ISLAM... KINDLY PLEASE.... TAKE NOTE Ya Kun Kaya Toast HAVE START SELLING PORK MEAL AT THEIR OUTLET."

A sign in front of the outlet stated that it is selling braised pork belly.

The same message was also being shared on messaging platform WhatsApp.

However, Ya Kun clarified on Friday that the photo in the post is of a Ya Kun outlet in Robinsons Manila in the Philippines. The outlet had shut last year.

In the post, it also thanked patrons for their support.