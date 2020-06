X marks the spot

It did not start out as an intentional design feature, but graphic motifs have emerged as a by-product of the pandemic. Public spaces have been taped up and marked with crosses like Band-Aids or battle scars, while stark floor markings that remind us to keep a safe distance when queueing are, in effect, battle lines in our fight against the coronavirus. The Straits Times photojournalists have ventured out - while keeping a safe distance - to capture this unprecedented visual display that has become part of our landscape.