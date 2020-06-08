HOME IN FOCUS

X marks the spot

In this photo taken on April 20 of a sitting area in The Star Vista mall, yellow tape is used to mark out boxes with diagonal lines to serve as safe distancing markings. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A family awaiting their turn outside the Old Airport Road Food Centre on May 17. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Tables and seats at a void deck in Bedok Reservoir Road are sealed off with red and white tape. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A couple sorting their groceries on a bench near a courtyard in Toa Payoh Central on April 27. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
(Above) A shopper doing stretching exercises in Plaza Singapura on a stone seat marked with red crosses, a water cooler in HortPark is all taped up, while a plot of plants in Teban Gardens is covered with nettings, during the circuit breaker period. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A shopper doing stretching exercises in Plaza Singapura on a stone seat marked with red crosses, (above) a water cooler in HortPark is all taped up, while a plot of plants in Teban Gardens is covered with nettings, during the circuit breaker period. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A shopper doing stretching exercises in Plaza Singapura on a stone seat marked with red crosses, a water cooler in HortPark is all taped up, while a plot of plants in Teban Gardens is covered with nettings (above), during the circuit breaker period. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
It may be just a wooden log originally meant for people to sit on and chat or fish in Labrador Park, but a red and white tape around it indicates that the log is off limits for now. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Above: Commuters wearing masks and observing safe distancing while sitting and waiting for the next train in Novena MRT station on April 17. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Shoppers observing social distancing while seated around a fountain surrounding the bubble lifts in Golden Landmark Shopping Centre on April 4. Known as a haven for gemstones, traditional Malay clothing and cuisine, the mall saw many businesses not categorised as essential services closed during the circuit breaker period. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Tables and seats in the Chinatown Complex Food Centre taped up with plastic and red tape. Stalls are allowed to open for takeaways and deliveries only during the circuit breaker. Customers cannot sit and eat at the tables. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
It did not start out as an intentional design feature, but graphic motifs have emerged as a by-product of the pandemic. Public spaces have been taped up and marked with crosses like Band-Aids or battle scars, while stark floor markings that remind us to keep a safe distance when queueing are, in effect, battle lines in our fight against the coronavirus. The Straits Times photojournalists have ventured out - while keeping a safe distance - to capture this unprecedented visual display that has become part of our landscape.

