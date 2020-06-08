HOME IN FOCUS
X marks the spot
It did not start out as an intentional design feature, but graphic motifs have emerged as a by-product of the pandemic. Public spaces have been taped up and marked with crosses like Band-Aids or battle scars, while stark floor markings that remind us to keep a safe distance when queueing are, in effect, battle lines in our fight against the coronavirus. The Straits Times photojournalists have ventured out - while keeping a safe distance - to capture this unprecedented visual display that has become part of our landscape.
Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.