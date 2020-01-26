Wuhan virus versus Sars - which is more deadly?

The speed at which the Wuhan virus has raced across China and turned up in a growing list of countries, including Singapore, has gripped the world's attention.

It has also forced the Chinese government to take the unusual step of banning travel out of a growing number of Chinese cities in a bid to contain the epidemic.

The Wuhan virus has been compared to the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), the first pandemic of the 21st century that swept across the world in 2003, infecting over 8,000 people and killing around 800 of them.

It has also been compared to Mers (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), which surfaced in the Middle East in 2012 and spread to 27 countries around the world.

Scientists have discovered that the Wuhan virus, like the Sars and Mers viruses, come from the same family of coronaviruses.

All three viruses originated from animals although scientists have yet to determine which animal source is responsible for the Wuhan virus.

Some of the first patients of the Wuhan virus were workers and stallholders in a wet market which sold live seafood, animals and birds.

Many questions surround the Wuhan virus, which has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 of them in China, after Chinese researchers identified it last month.

Another 38 cases have been exported overseas, including four in Singapore.

A key question on everyone's minds is whether the Wuhan virus could prove to be as severe and deadly as Sars or Mers.

The Straits Times examines this question using three metrics:

1. MORTALITY RATE

As the Wuhan virus epidemic is still developing and only in its second month, researchers say it is difficult to determine the severity and mortality rate of the virus, which the scientific community has codenamed 2019-nCoV.

Related Story Wuhan virus: China warns of faster spread as it bans wildlife trade

Related Story Studies on Wuhan virus portray it as 'insidious' and similar to Sars

However, a study of initial cases by a group of Hong Kong scientists found that the risk of death among those who became severely ill enough to require hospitalisation - or hospital fatality risk - may be around 14 per cent.

The scientists based their calculations on an initial group of 29 severely ill patients in Wuhan who needed hospitalisation, four of whom eventually died.

The group, from the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Control at the School of Public Health, University of Hong Kong, added that there were still uncertainties surrounding this estimate and that more information was needed.

Their findings, one of the first to be published on the Wuhan virus, appeared last Thursday in the medical journal Eurosurveillance.

In Singapore, Sars sickened in total 238 people, killing 33 of them, or 14 per cent.

Hong Kong took a particularly bad hit from Sars, which infected 1,755 people and killed 299 of them - translating to a mortality rate of 17 per cent.

Sars lasted a total of around nine months. Its first case was detected in China's southern Guangdong province in November 2002 and the global outbreak was declared contained in July 2003.

Less well known but more deadly is Mers, which has a far higher mortality rate of 35 per cent.

A total of 2,494 people were infected and 858 of them died. Three years after it was first detected in 2012, it turned up in South Korea, killing 38 people.

2. SEVERITY OF VIRUS

By the time the Hong Kong researchers published their Wuhan virus paper, they found that two out of four mildly-infected people who had turned up outside China had no exposure to the wet markets in Wuhan, indicating that there might be a larger number of mild and undetected infections in Wuhan.

Fifteen healthcare workers, with no exposure to the wet markets but who tended to the sick and later became infected, also appear to indicate sustained human-to-human transmission of the virus.

Professor Benjamin Cowling, one of the scientists in the group, said it was very difficult to establish the severity of the Wuhan virus at this stage because of the likelihood of many mild cases that are untested.

"It is very difficult to judge severity at this stage, but there appear to be a large number of mild infections and many of these would not be tested and confirmed," Prof Cowling told The Straits Times.

He added a note of caution: "We believe there is more evidence now that infections are spreading from person to person, and that the outbreak is slowly growing."

3. WHO ARE GETTING SERIOUSLY ILL?

For both Sars and Mers, the risk of serious disease increases with age and the presence of underlying medical conditions.

This may also be the case with the Wuhan virus.

From information released by the Chinese authorities last week on 17 of the earliest deaths, almost half of them were aged 80 or above, and most of them had pre-existing health problems, like cirrhosis of the liver, hypertension, diabetes and Parkinson's disease.

Out of the 17, 13 were men.

SOME URGENT PRIORITIES

For now, one of the most urgent priorities is to determine the degree at which this virus is being transmitted from human to human, the researchers said.

Related Story Wuhan virus: Key moments of the outbreak so far

Related Story Wuhan virus: Follow our coverage

The other is to identify the animal reservoir of the Wuhan virus and whether there is any intermediary host.

This is important because it will help ringfence the disease and prevent it in future.

Among the first 41 confirmed cases of the Wuhan virus, 70 per cent of them had exposure to the wet animal market, according to the Hong Kong research team.

So far, there are reports of the Wuhan virus possibly being linked to bats, snakes, bamboo rats or badgers.

Bats are said to be natural reservoirs of both the Sars and Mers viruses, although the intermediate host of Sars is believed to be the civet cat, while camels have also been found to be a likely source for Mers.

With the epidemic developing quickly and the infection and death toll rising, much needs to be done to bring the situation under control.