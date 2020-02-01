Targeted help for transport, tourism sectors worst hit by Wuhan virus outbreak, 'strong' Budget to help workers and slowing economy: Heng Swee Keat

SINGAPORE - Targeted help will be given to the transport and tourism sectors worst hit by the coronavirus situation, while broader measures will address the economy's general slowdown, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Saturday (Feb 1).

The measures will aim to address firms' short-term cashflow needs, and retain and train workers in the coming months, he added.

Details of these new measures will be announced as part of a relief package during the Government's Budget speech on Feb 18, to be delivered by Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister.

"The situation is fast evolving, and we will continue to look at what needs to be done and to refine our plans as we go along," he said.

"But I want to assure Singaporeans that we are ready to take action, and that we will have a strong Budget that will help us manage this challenge."

He was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, the site of Singapore's first confirmed case of a person infected with the Wuhan virus.

The first Singaporean case was confirmed on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 16.

At the hotel, Mr Heng met hotel staff and taxi and limousine drivers.

He was accompanied by National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng.

Earlier on Saturday, NTUC announced a one-time $100 allowance for taxi and private-hire operators for drivers who need to be quarantined due to the virus.

Related Story Wuhan virus: Get latest updates

Related Story Wuhan virus: Why it is still safe to attend events with large crowds

Members of the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and the National Taxi Association (NTA) will receive an additional one-time allowance of $200 from the associations.

This is on top of the $100 per day quarantine allowance given by the Government.

NTA general secretary Foo Chi Yong said drivers were assured by the new measures.

"The morale on the ground is better now after the package was announced, that at least there is something to take care of them."