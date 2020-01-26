Wuhan virus: Singaporeans not letting virus ruin Chinese New Year plans

SINGAPORE - The Wuhan virus has not dampened the festive spirit with more than 12,000 guests, many in protective face masks, flocking to the Istana's open house on Sunday (Jan 26).

President Halimah Yacob interacted with members of the public as she toured the grounds and took in a range of performances and other attractions.

She told the media in the front room of Istana's main building as visitors - some in masks - watched on: "I hope that even as we celebrate the Lunar New Year we continue to make sure we take precautions.

"There will be other occasions where we will celebrate together ... but the most important thing is to make sure that we take precautions so that we keep ourselves safe and healthy."

Guests at the open house were treated to artistic performances and an i'mable gift market run by SG Enable - an agency set up by the Ministry of Social and Family Development - which sold artworks and artisanal products made by people with disabilities.

The attractions included buskers on the lawn, lion dances and Chinese dance and drum acts.

But the attendance of 12,000 or so was a significant dip from the 23,000 who turned up last year.

Crowds were still making a beeline for Gardens by the Bay, even though the attraction had been visited by Singapore's second coronavirus patient, a 53-year-old Chinese tourist from Wuhan.

A spokesman told The Straits Times on Sunday that it has not seen a drop in visitors: "We have stepped up precautionary measures, including increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfection across the Gardens, particularly in high traffic and enclosed areas.

Related Story In Pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations around the world

Related Story River Hongbao kicks off with a bang

"As with our current practice, all handheld devices such as our audio visual aids are also disinfected frequently."

Cinema-goers have also not halted their plans. "It has been business as usual for Golden Village. We have not noticed any decline in ticket sales nor attendance at our cinemas," said a spokesman.