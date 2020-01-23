Wuhan virus: Scoot cancels 8 flights between Singapore and Wuhan

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines' budget arm Scoot has cancelled its flights between Singapore and the Chinese city of Wuhan from Thursday (Jan 23) to next Monday morning, citing the temporary suspension of all public transport in the Chinese city in the wake of a feared epidemic.

It said on its website on Thursday that eight flights during the period are affected.

Flights from next Monday afternoon are expected to operate as scheduled for now.

"Affected customers booked on these flights will receive e-mails from Scoot with further information on refunds," Scoot said on its website.

With confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus - which causes pneumonia - increasing to 571 cases and the death toll nearly doubling to 17 on Wednesday, the Chinese authorities announced that they were cancelling all flights out of the city and suspending trains, buses and ferries.

Flights arriving in Wuhan are, however, not covered by the lockdown.

Singapore's Ministry of Health on Wednesday advised people to avoid non-essential travel to Wuhan, warning that those with pneumonia or acute respiratory infection who are returning to Singapore from China will be isolated as a precautionary measure.