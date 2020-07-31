WSG's career matching efforts pay off

Despite the muted economic outlook, some 10,000 local residents found jobs through Workforce Singapore's (WSG) career matching services in the first half of this year.

The government agency said yesterday that it has been ramping up its efforts to source and curate jobs by organising as many virtual and physical career fairs as possible in the past few months. The jobs offered at the fairs include contract-based and permanent ones, with part-time and full-time options.

The agency said there has been a steady increase in the number of people seeking assistance through its career-matching services over the past three years.

Singapore has slipped into a technical recession amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Unemployment and retrenchments jumped in the three months ended June, with total employment recording the biggest quarterly fall on record.

