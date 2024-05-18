Wrong paper, missing formula sheets among several problems SIM-UOL students faced during exams

SINGAPORE - When John (not his real name) sat his mathematics exam on the afternoon of May 7, he was surprised to find that it was the same paper students were given in 2022.

The first-year finance major from the Singapore Institute of Management-University of London (SIM-UOL) was one of about 50 students from various courses who took the exam at the RNN Conference Centre in Cecil Street, along with others sitting the same exam at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Eunos and the Avantus Training venue in Jurong East, that afternoon.

The 2022 paper they were given – seen by The Straits Times – had earlier been uploaded to an internal portal for students as practice before the examination, and was accompanied by the answer key and commentary from examiners.

Meanwhile, those who sat the exam in the morning that same day were given a completely different paper, which was dated 2024.

“Before the exam, someone had asked about a particular question in the 2022 paper in a group chat for students, and when I actually sat it, I saw the same question pop up,” said John, who declined to be named as he is concerned about the possible consequences of speaking out.

The 25-year-old added that he felt it gave an unfair advantage to those who took the exam in the afternoon, especially those who had practised with the 2022 paper beforehand.

However, UOL will not make students retake the exam. In an e-mail to students on May 9, the university said this was to “ensure minimum disruption” to students.

In the e-mail, signed off by UOL associate director of registry services Jonathan Seddon, and seen by ST, the university acknowledged that an incorrect paper was given, and said it was a past-year paper that was not archived.

Mr Seddon apologised for the mistake and said the exam board will ensure that no student is disadvantaged because of this issue.

A UOL spokesperson reiterated this position when ST asked the university how it plans to ensure fairness in grading the students in this situation, but did not provide further details.

That was not the only issue that students faced during the ongoing exam period, from April 29 to June 13.

On May 9, some students sitting a statistics exam across all three venues were not given formula sheets that they were supposed to get. The exam is for a module that is a prerequisite for other advanced modules.