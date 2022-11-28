WP lifts whip on S377A, explains why it did not openly support repeal

SINGAPORE - The Workers’ Party (WP) will lift the whip on its MPs so that they can vote freely on their conscience on the repeal of Section 377A, said Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh.

Noting that the PAP was not lifting its whip, Mr Singh said in Monday’s Parliament debate that given the varied public opinion on the impending repeal of the colonial-era law, there is a risk that the democratic value of Parliament could be diluted if the views of Singaporeans on the subject are not adequately ventilated in the House.

The nine WP MPs hold different views on S377A and will each speak on the topic in their individual capacities over the next two days, he said.

Two WP MPs who held different views on the issue could not be in Parliament on Monday due to Covid-19. Mr Faisal Manap (Aljunied GRC) is voting against the repeal as a matter of religion and conscience, while Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) supports the move.

“S377A is unique in that it is conceived through a religious lens by many in Singapore, in addition to being a matter of conscience for a no less significant number,” Mr Singh said, explaining his decision to lift the party whip.

Mr Singh said he supports the repeal. The WP had neither taken up the cause of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community nor stood against it in previous years as the community should not be exploited for political points, he said.

“I still believe that had the Workers’ Party openly supported a repeal of S377A, it would not have been good for Singapore politics,” he said. “More crucially, it would have not served the interests of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Mr Singh said that politicians should not be seen as siding with particular groups on issues of great social division and contending values.

“From my vantage point as the Leader of the Opposition, my personal belief is that the repeal of S377A does not in any way signal the state’s hostility towards the family unit or religious freedom.”

Mr Singh said the political compromise struck in 2007 to retain S377A without actively enforcing the law had undermined the sense of belonging of Singapore’s LGBTQ+ community. While it was not enforced, its symbolic message that those that identify as LGBTQ+ are outsiders should not be underestimated, he said.

Keeping to this stance indefinitely would only “shine an ever brighter spotlight on the issue”, particularly as social mores in Singapore and around the world steadily shift towards greater acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals. There was also no guarantee that future governments would not choose to change its mind and enforce the law, said Mr Singh.

In repealing S377A, religious Singaporeans are not asked to endorse homosexuality, but to instead honour the equality of all Singaporeans in the eyes of the law, he said.

“Equality and justice - both stars in our flag - are plenty and bountiful. Unlike finite resources, we do not have less of either by extending it to our fellow citizens. We all gain from a more just and equal society.”