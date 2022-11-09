WP leaders believed they had to find options as managing agents ‘disinclined’ to work with AHTC: Court

SINGAPORE - Workers’ Party leaders such as Mr Low Thia Khiang had sincerely believed that the managing agent (MA) for Aljunied GRC wanted out of its contract in the days after the May 2011 General Election, and that as the new MPs they had to find alternative options.

This view, together with their belief that none of the existing players in the MA industry were viable alternatives - given an unwillingness to work with the now opposition-held Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) - prompted the WP leaders to develop contingency plans to ensure that town management would not be disrupted, the Court of Appeal found in a written judgement on Wednesday.

As such, they had acted in good faith when they decided to waive the tender for an MA and awarded the first contract for one year to FM Solutions and Services (FMSS), a company run by WP supporters, given the looming deadline of Aug 1, 2011, by which reconstituted Town Councils had to assume responsibilities for the new areas under them.

This also means the WP leaders have immunity from personal liability under the Town Council Act for waiving this tender, said the apex court.

The long-running case centres on whether MA and essential maintenance service contracts awarded to FMSS in 2011 and 2012 followed the rules under the Town Council Act; on an allegedly flawed process by which payments were approved and made to FMSS; as well as claims on whether contracts awarded to third-party contractors were proper.

Former WP chief Mr Low, party chairman Sylvia Lim, and current party chief Pritam Singh are among the defendants in the case. They were elected as members of AHTC following the 2011 general election.

In its judgment, the Court of Appeal said High Court judge Kannan Ramesh had erred in his conclusions as to the intentions of WP town councillors and FMSS owner How Weng Fan.

Broadly, Justice Ramesh had found in his 2019 decision that WP leaders had engineered a plan to ensure that a company set up by their loyal supporters could be appointed by AHTC to be its MA without a tender being called.

The Appeal Court said Justice Ramesh had placed emphasis on some key statements made in correspondences between parties, but had overlooked that it was not open to him to draw inferences from these documents without very strong reasons.

“In our respectful view, the Judge drew a number of inferences which did not follow inexorably from the documentary evidence,” said the appeal judges on Wednesday.

Justice Ramesh had decided that for the WP town councillors to have complied with the requirements of the Town Council Financial Rules and acted in AHTC’s best interest, they should have done one of two things.

One, they should have retained Aljunied’s then-MA CPG Facilities Management until its contract expired on July 31, 2013. Two, they could have called a tender for a new MA services provider in 2011 and compelled CPG to stay on as MA for as long as was necessary for this to be done, and then awarded a new MA contract to the lowest bidder.

These findings and expectations are unrealistic and miscast the approach that a court should take in this context, said the appeal judges.

“It is emphatically not the place of the court to second-guess the judgments and decisions made honestly and in good faith by the Town Councillors based on the facts and circumstances that they were presented with at the time they had to make those judgments and decisions,” they said.

“This does not change even if those judgments may ultimately prove, with the benefit of hindsight, to have been wrongly made.”