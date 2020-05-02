WP calls for changes to environment for workers

Singapore should prepare for a post-Covid-19 future by improving the environment for workers, said the Workers' Party (WP) in its Labour Day message.

It called for the work environment to be flexible, fair and future-ready. This includes redundancy insurance, and support for Housing Board resale flat prices. "The Workers' Party believes that all Singaporeans should work together as one united people to beat Covid-19.

"But one united people should also mean a people who, even in crisis, speak up for what is best for the country and offer constructive suggestions and rational debate so that we can become better," the WP said.

"The challenges we face are not limited to beating Covid-19," it added. "We will face headwinds from Industry 4.0 disruptions and geopolitical tensions, including disruptions to global supply chains."

It also acknowledged the efforts of healthcare and front-line workers, adding that Singapore owes foreign workers decent and dignified conditions "not only today but every day".

The call for respect and dignity for workers was echoed by Progress Singapore Party secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock, who stressed foreign workers' contributions in building key infrastructure. "This is the day to sing praise to all our workers, unionised or not, in Singapore, including the foreign nationals holding work passes," he said.

The Singapore People's Party said it cannot only be in times of crisis that workers such as police officers, healthcare professionals and food delivery riders are recognised. "Covid-19 has also exposed the cracks in our society and also further illustrated the inequalities which exist within," it added. Change will be the norm rather than the exception post-pandemic, and everyone should resist the inclination to "slip back into what we were comfortable with", it said.