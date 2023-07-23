Would you take the plunge? Ice baths are becoming mainstream in Singapore

SINGAPORE – When influencer Chow Jia Hui took her first dip in an ice bath at a local wellness centre, she was utterly stunned by the frigid water.

“I felt a pain jolt throughout my body, yet I fought the knee-jerk reaction to hop right out of the bath, and my first attempt lasted a grand 13 seconds,” said the 26-year-old.

“In a slightly masochistic manner, I enjoyed the challenge the ice bath posed to my mind and body. I liked fighting the instinct to get out of the tub and I pushed myself hard to stay on.”

On TikTok, the hashtags #coldplunge and #icebath are blowing up with around 1.2 billion and 2.6 billion views, respectively. Users range from the seasoned cold-plunge devotees to the curious and jittery beginners documenting their experience.

More Singaporeans like Ms Chow are plunging into icy cold water – encouraged by social media and endorsements from celebrities such as Hollywood actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Hemsworth, as well as drawn to the treatment’s promises of reduced inflammation, enhanced recovery from physical exertion, and improved immune function, among other health benefits.

Commonly used in athletes’ post-training recovery regimen, ice baths – also known as cold plunge or cold water immersion – usually involve immersing one’s body in ice water at temperatures ranging from 10 deg C to 15 deg C for 10 to 15 minutes, according to orthopaedic surgeon Wang Mingchang from the National University Hospital.

At local ice baths, temperatures can dip to near-freezing levels at around 3 deg C.

Among six health and wellness businesses that The Sunday Times reached out to, four of them started offering cold plunges in the last two years. The other two establishments have been running ice bath services for around three to four years.

These businesses report a growing demand for the treatment.

Wellness centre Soma Haus said it has seen quarter-on-quarter increases in the number of ice bath bookings since July 2022.

Tundra Ice Bath said that its rental of ice bath products such as tubs and accessories “has seen overwhelming demand and is fully booked for the next few months”. It reported a 300 per cent increase in the number of ice bath products sold from the first to second quarter of 2023.

Mr Chun Yih Tan, founder of ice bath provider Hyperactiv, has also witnessed an increase in demand for ice bath appointments, from 300 in 2021 to 550 in 2022.

According to some ice bath providers and enthusiasts, one should stay in an ice bath for between two and 10 minutes at a stretch, depending on the temperature.

Appointments for ice baths at establishments in Singapore are as long as 30 to 60 minutes, and users are advised to take breaks between dips. Each session costs from $42 to $115.