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A deadly blaze at a bar in Bangkok on July 12 has highlighted the dangers of fires breaking out in unfamiliar venues while travelling.

SINGAPORE – The tragic fire at a Bangkok bar on July 12, which has claimed at least 30 lives, has highlighted the dangers of fires breaking out in venues unfamiliar to overseas travellers.

Many victims of the blaze, which occurred in a busy part of northern Bangkok, were trapped inside restrooms or unable to escape because the exits were obstructed.

When you are in a foreign country, navigating a crisis can be doubly challenging due to unfamiliar layouts, potential language barriers and varying local safety standards.

“When travelling overseas, especially in nightlife and entertainment districts, travellers must recognise that building standards, fire exit signage, emergency procedures, staff training and enforcement practices may differ from those in their home country,” said Bala Selvam, regional security manager at International SOS.

“What is compliant on paper may not be effectively implemented in practice, and fire tragedies often result not from the absence of safety measures, but from failures in their ongoing execution, maintenance and enforcement.”

So, how can tourists protect themselves in crowded, unfamiliar buildings abroad? Here are some practical steps to stay safe.

What should I do the moment I enter a venue?

Never assume a venue’s safety infrastructure is fully compliant or that emergency exits are clearly marked. Instead, the moment you enter a bar, restaurant or hotel, take 10 seconds to assess your surroundings.

Scan the venue for two exits. Besides the main entrance, immediately look for a secondary emergency exit.

If you see an exit blocked, move to a different part of the venue or consider leaving entirely. Beer crates and tables blocked the emergency exits in the Bangkok bar. In nightlife spots overseas, areas near exits are sometimes illegally used for storage.

Take note of where you are seated. In some deep corners or soundproofed areas, alarms may be muffled, or finding your way out could be more difficult.

If a fire breaks out, where is the safest place to go?

The immediate goal is to get out of the building.

Do not hide in the toilet. Restrooms offer no protection against toxic fumes. In the Bangkok incident, many panicked patrons rushed to the bathrooms at the back of the venue, where they choked on smoke.

If the room fills with thick smoke, drop to your hands and knees, crawl and stay low, as the air closest to the floor contains the most oxygen and the least toxic smoke. Follow the walls if visibility is poor.

Do not wait to pay your bill. Unverified reports said some patrons hesitated to leave because of unpaid bills. But in a sudden fire or other emergency, drop everything and leave.

What do I do if the main exit is blocked by a crowd?

Most people will likely flee through the same door they entered, but this can create dangerous crowd crushes and bottlenecks at the main entrance.

During a fire, protecting your airway is crucial. Cover your nose and mouth with a piece of clothing.

If the front door is blocked by fire or a crowd surge, head towards the secondary exit you identified when you arrived.

If you are opening an emergency door, touch it with the back of your hand first. If it is hot, fire is on the other side. Do not open it.

What should I do once I exit the venue?

Head to an open area or a designated assembly point, perform a headcount and report any missing persons.

“Seek medical assessment even for mild symptoms as the effects of smoke inhalation effects can worsen later,” added Bala.

How can I prepare before I leave my hotel?

For Singaporeans, always register online with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before travelling so consular officials can locate and assist you in a mass casualty event.

Know the local equivalent for emergency numbers and keep them on hand. Do not assume that emergency numbers like 999, 911 or 995 work everywhere. For example, in Thailand it is 199 for fire and 1155 for tourist police.

Download offline maps and translation apps in case you need to communicate with local rescue workers or find your way outside the venue.