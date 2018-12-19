Worm found in tap water but checks clear supply line

While washing a baby bottle, a domestic helper in Ang Mo Kio was shocked when a worm dropped into the bottle along with the running water from a kitchen tap on Dec 6.

Another resident also found a worm in the toilet bowl a few weeks ago.

Both incidents occurred at Block 472 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday.

National water agency PUB and the Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) said in a joint statement last Friday that they received feedback that a worm had been found in the tap water from a unit in the Housing Board block.

"The water supply from the resident's unit was found to be clean and clear during the town council's checks," the statement said.

"Subsequently, AMKTC checked the water tanks and the pump room on Dec 7 and no worms were observed."

As a precaution, AMKTC sent officers to clean the water tanks and pump room. No other similar cases were reported by other households in the same block.

On Dec 12, PUB and AMKTC officers conducted further checks, including the taps in the resident's premises, water tank and PUB's water supply main, and carried out water quality testing on-site.

The water from these water points was found to be clean and clear.

PUB added that it has a comprehensive and rigorous monitoring programme to ensure that drinking water is clean and safe for consumption.

Based on the photo provided by the resident, the worm was likely an earthworm, which could have come from the surrounding area, said the agency.

The maid, known only as Xue Li, 32, said she initially thought the creature from the tap was some food, Shin Min reported.

"But then I saw that it was a 4cm to 5cm live worm and I ran to the living room to alert my employer," she said.

Her employer, a cashier who wanted to be known only as Ms Zhang, said the family immediately notified the town council, which sent two officers to her home that night.

The next day, workers also arrived at the block of flats to check and clean the water tank on the roof.

Ms Zhang, 32, who has three children under the age of five, said the family has been boiling their drinking water following the incident.

Their neighbour on the 11th storey, who was named only as Mr Lin in Shin Min's report, said: "My wife saw a worm in the toilet bowl a few weeks ago, but because it was in the toilet, we were not very concerned."