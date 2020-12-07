World Economic Forum to be held in Singapore instead of Switzerland next year

ZURICH (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - The World Economic Forum (WEF) will be held in Singapore instead of Switzerland next year as the Covid-19 pandemic would make it difficult to ensure the health and safety of participants in Europe, WEF president Borge Brende said in an e-mail on Monday (Dec 7).

The physical in-person meeting in Singapore will be the first global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic, the WEF said in a statement posted on their website, adding that it will bring together leaders to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

The WEF also said the change in location reflects the forum’s priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host community. After careful consideration, and in light of the current situation with regards to Covid-19 cases, it was decided that Singapore was best placed to hold the meeting.

"The managing board took a very important decision today to move the Special Annual Meeting 2021 to Singapore (May 13-16)," Mr Brende said in the e-mail obtained by Reuters.

“We had foreseen to organise our Annual Meeting 2021 in Lucerne-Burgenstock this spring. Unfortunately, the current Covid-19 situation in Europe makes it unlikely that we would be able to create the necessary conditions to ensure the health and safety of our staff, participants and the broader community," Mr Brende said.

“Singapore has been successful in dealing with the pandemic,” he said.

Mr Brende said partners would be informed later on Monday and a press release would be sent out on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry had previously said that the WEF had preliminary meetings with Singapore agencies on hosting its annual meeting.

In an emailed statement to The Straits Times last Wednesday (Dec 2), the ministry also noted that the health and safety of people living in Singapore and the event attendees remained its foremost priority.

“Any international conference held in Singapore must adhere to strict travel and event protocols,” the spokesperson said, adding that such measures had been successfully piloted at recent events such as the Singapore International Energy Week 2020 and TravelRevive 2020.

According to the World Economic Forum, the Special Annual Meeting 2021 in Singapore will be the first global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic.

The WEF said the in-person meeting will bring together leaders to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. Further details will be announced in due course, it added.

“A global leadership summit is of crucial importance to address how we can recover together,” said Mr Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum.

“The Special Annual Meeting 2021 will be a place for leaders from business, government and civil society to meet in person for the first time since the start of the global pandemic. Public-private cooperation is needed more than ever to rebuild trust and address the fault lines that emerged in 2020.”

Normally held in the ski resort of Davos each January, the 2021 edition was postponed due to the pandemic and was originally scheduled for May at the Buergenstock resort in Lucerne.

The annual gathering usually attracts political leaders, including United States President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as a parade of billionaires, executives and celebrities to debate global challenges.

The forum will host a virtual event from Jan 25 to 29 to rebuild trust and shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed for 2021, the WEF said in the statement, adding that the special meeting will return to Davos-Klosters in Switzerland in 2022.