World Cup Lego fan fest opens at Compass One mall in Sengkang

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SINGAPORE – World Cup fans and Lego enthusiasts can look forward to putting their footwork skills to the test at an interactive playground at Compass One in Sengkang.

Adding to the World Cup fever, fans can also get their hands on special-edition Lego sets inspired by football greats Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, said Lego on June 4.

Running from June 4 to 21, the Lego interactive playground at Compass One’s atrium will also host mission-based activities in which participants can complete challenges across different zones, collect stamps and unlock rewards.

Those who complete at least two activities can redeem either a Lego mini trophy collectible or a $10 Lego voucher that can be used for purchases at the pop-up event or at the Lego-certified store in the mall.

The Lego sets will feature each player in his iconic celebratory pose, with Easter eggs hidden in each set. Other sets will feature symbols synonymous with the sport’s biggest stage, such as the official trophy, emblem and a football.

These sets, priced between $34.90 and $259.90, will be available at Lego-certified stores, the official Lego store on Lazada and Shopee, Toys ‘R’ Us outlets and at major retailers here.

Fans can also expect activities such as practising their footwork by manoeuvring through a maze and taking control of a Lego robotic vehicle at the pop-up event.

Participating Lego-certified stores, on selected weekends from June 4 to July 19, will host a football challenge where shoppers can test their reflexes and coordination through a tabletop football game. Fans stand a chance to win prizes including Lego vouchers, polybags and selected sets.

At selected Lego-certified and Toys ‘R’ Us stores, fans can also assemble their own football-themed merchandise such as jerseys and sneakers for free until July 30.

Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive promotions and rewards throughout the season, including special deals at the fan fest. At the pop-up event and at selected stores, shoppers can expect selected gift-with-purchase promotions.

The global tournament will kick off on June 11 in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with 48 teams and a record 104 matches played in 16 host cities.