World Christmas Market at Marina Bay now free-entry amid wet weather: Organiser

Free admission to the festival applies daily, except on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

SINGAPORE – Good news if you are planning to head to Marina Bay to soak in the festive mood. You can now enter Togetherland by the World Christmas Market free.

People who previously purchased tickets can receive a full refund in vouchers of equivalent value.

The change is “in view of wet weather conditions expected across December 2025”, said the event organiser, Oceanus Media Global, in a news statement on Dec 17.

Tickets bought at the now non-ticketed festival were originally priced at $8. Refunds can be collected by presenting tickets at the on-site registration counter, said the organiser .

The festival, which began on Dec 11, is set to run till Jan 4, 2026, at Bayfront Event Space.

The family-friendly festival features more than 40 food and beverage concepts, 60 retail booths and an original musical called The Brightest Christmas Star, performed daily from 7.45pm .

There are also pet-friendly zones, and rides, games and many activities for children.

Guests will be treated to live performances by local acts such as O.K READY!, Daniel Sid & One Mic Stand, The Jukuleles, Skibidies, Roulette and more.

Visitors can also look forward to a shimmering light tunnel lined with kinetic sculptures and twinkling arches, leading up to a Constellation Town Square and an 8m-tall Christmas tree decked with 1,500 mirrorballs.

The festival’s opening hours will be extended on New Year’s Eve as part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2026, running from 4pm on Dec 31 to 1am on Jan 1 , 2026. Operating hours remain as 5pm to 11pm from Mondays to Thursdays , and 4pm to 11pm from Fridays to Sundays, on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day .