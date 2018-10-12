World Bank ranks Singapore tops in Human Capital Index

A new index aimed at getting countries to invest in helping their people realise their full potential has put Singapore in the top spot.

The Human Capital Index, launched by the World Bank at its annual meetings in Bali, also saw South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong lead 157 economies assessed.

World Bank chief Jim Yong Kim said at a dialogue alongside Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that Singapore "went from having low literacy rates and developing-country kind of mortality numbers to where it is now because leaders took responsibility and said, 'We are going to measure it, we will get there and try all the different innovations'."

PM Lee said that "the job is never done", as new expectations and challenges arise. He cited the need to pay more attention to pre-school education, and to focus on step-down care and active ageing so people stay healthy longer.

