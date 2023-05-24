World Ageing Festival to discover high-potential innovations for a greying population

SINGAPORE – Imagine you order a burger and fries, but you settle for fried rice instead, because that is what the staff mistakenly served you.

That is the kind of “attitude and behaviour” that the organiser of the pop-up cafe, Restaurant of Mistaken Orders, hopes to encourage among people in a greying society.

Staffed mostly by older people living with dementia, the cafe aims to raise awareness about dementia and encourage people to experience what it is like to communicate with someone living with the condition.

Today, there are about 92,000 people thought to be living with dementia in Singapore and this number is projected to increase to 152,000 by 2030.

“This unusual pop-up cafe is debuting for the first time outside of Japan in partnership with The Salvation Army Peacehaven in Singapore. The aim is to spread dementia awareness and to make society just that little bit more open-minded, relaxed and kinder,” said Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling on Wednesday.

She was speaking at the Ageing Asia 2023 – World Ageing Festival, where the cafe is located. The week-long festival is held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Cafe founder Yukio Wada, 68, told The Straits Times that he had the idea to start the cafe in Japan after an encounter with a group of elderly living with dementia – they promised to make burgers for him, but when they returned from shopping, they came back with ingredients for gyoza, a Japanese dumpling.

“Everyone, including the staff of the elderly home, acted as if it was normal. The rest around me was eating with such gusto that it made me wonder if I had made the wrong order,” he said, through an interpreter.

Working together with Mr Shiro Oguni, a producer from broadcaster NHK, Mr Wada launched the pop-up cafe in Japan in September 2017, with crowdfunding help. Since its launch at RANDY, a restaurant in the Roppongi area of Tokyo, the pop-up cafe has travelled around the rest of the country.

As Singapore hits super aged status in 2026, it will take “a whole-of-society effort” to tackle ageing in society and build homes where seniors can age well and live with dignity, said Ms Low, who is also Minister of State for Trade and Industry. According to the United Nations, a country is super aged when 21 per cent of its population is aged 65 and older.

The Singapore Government has also taken steps “to roll out national plans and policies to enhance the country’s infrastructure for housing and caregiving”, Ms Low added.

These range from reviewing manpower policies and initiatives to transforming healthcare system to better meet evolving healthcare needs and strengthening the social safety net with schemes such as the Silver Support, CPF Life and CareShield Life.

“We recently refreshed Singapore’s Successful Ageing Plan, reaffirming our commitment to continue working with industry and community partners to ensure that our older persons age with dignity and purpose,” Ms Low said.

She said everyone has a role to play and “we must continue to encourage more partnerships between the public, private and people sectors”.