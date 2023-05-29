Workshop for students to level up their art and video skills

SINGAPORE - Students who want to hone their illustration or video-making skills can receive pointers from industry practitioners at a free workshop during the school holidays.

The half-day workshop will be held on June 8 and is open to Singapore-based students aged 13 to 25.

Participants will hear from The Straits Times’ audience growth specialist Farzanah Friday about making catchy videos, and from award-winning author and illustrator Quek Hong Shin on how to create visual narratives.

The event is part of outreach activities for Future Forecast, a storytelling competition jointly organised by investment company Temasek and ST. Secondary- to tertiary-level students can submit short essays, illustrations or videos on how they picture the future in 30 years for a chance at winning $1,000.

Winners will also receive the chance to attend workshops conducted by Temasek and ST centred on how the two organisations harness storytelling skills as they seek to communicate with the public. Winners from institutions of higher learning can also do a short attachment with Temasek.

There will be 20 winners in total, with 10 from secondary schools, junior colleges and the equivalent, and 10 from institutions of higher learning like the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and universities.

Those who are keen to take part in Future Forecast may benefit from the workshop through practical tips and some hands-on practice.

Ms Friday, 26, who produces videos for ST’s social media platforms including TikTok, said participants can learn about packaging information in a fun and engaging way or creating content to get the most reach.

She said: “There are some best practices that creators can incorporate into their own content, which may amplify their reach on TikTok.”

Mr Quek, 43, is known for his heritage series of illustrated books that depict children of various ethnic backgrounds living in post-independence Singapore. His children’s picture book, The Incredible Basket, was awarded Best Children’s Picture Book at the Singapore Book Awards 2019.

He said: “I will be touching on the creative process of a visual storyteller – from conceptualisation, research and sketching to the creation of the final artwork. Participants will be trying their hand at character design and receiving tips on creating sequential art.”

Students can sign up for the upcoming workshop at: http://str.sg/ff2023ws

For more information about the Future Forecast competition, interested participants can visit futureforecast.sg or str.sg/ff2023

Event details



Workshop: Learn to create a comic and go viral with your videos

For: Students aged 13 to 25

Date: June 8 (Thursday)

Time: 11am-3pm (On-site registration from 11am; programme starts at 11.30am)

Location: SPH News Centre Auditorium, 1000 Toa Payoh North

Slots are limited. Sign up at: http://str.sg/ff2023ws

Registration closes when slots are filled or by June 5, whichever is earlier.