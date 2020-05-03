Workplaces must put in place more stringent rules

Some workplaces that meet a range of criteria will be gradually reopened from May 12, but more stringent requirements will be imposed, it was announced yesterday.

Companies will be assessed on their importance to the economy and supply chains, their contribution to local employment and ability to minimise transmission risks at the workplace.

Firms must put in place safe management practices, such as identifying situations that have higher infection risks, and implementing safeguards.

For example, companies must continue to allow staff to work from home wherever possible, enforce safe distancing at the workplace, stagger working hours and break times and ensure no cross-deployment of employees across teams or work sites.

Employees must always wear a mask at work and no staff gatherings can be permitted, such as interacting in work canteens or going out in groups for lunch.

The authorities said they will work closely with trade associations and business chambers to help companies prepare to meet the tougher requirements when they reopen.

The SafeEntry system, which records the check-in and check-out of employees and visitors, must also be deployed at workplaces, apart from other places such as malls or supermarkets.

Janice Tai