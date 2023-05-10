Workplace ageism, caregiving burden among older women’s concerns: Report

SINGAPORE - Older women in Singapore have pressing concerns over issues like caregiving, workplaces and retirement which must be better addressed, say local women’s groups.

Some of their concerns include caregiving responsibilities that hinder retirement plans, and facing ageism and stereotypes in the workplace.

The findings were part of a new report by the Singapore Alliance for Women in Ageing (Sawa), released on Tuesday. The group felt the Government’s White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development, released in 2022, could have paid more attention to the challenges faced by older women.

Sawa is an alliance focused on the care of older women among four local organisations - Aware, Singapore Muslim Women’s Association (PPIS), Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations (SCWO) and the Tsao Foundation. The group spoke to 170 women between July and February 2022.

Participants said they faced employer stereotypes about older women in the workplace, who were often seen as slow, less productive and less adaptable.

One participant shared that although working for longer has been encouraged, promotion opportunities tend to happen earlier in one’s career.

She said: “At about 58 years old, we no longer receive promotions, and job responsibilities might start to change or reduce. You are suddenly on (a path of) deceleration, and this demotivates the person to continue working up to 65 or 68 years old.”

Older working women may also need to take leave from work to go for medical appointments, check-ups and treatments. Participants felt that they should be able to do this to care of their health, without it leading to them being penalised at work or dismissed.

Executive director of Aware, Corinna Lim, told The Straits Times that older women may be marginalised on the basis of both their gender and age.

She said: “Not only are older women given fewer opportunities and privileges than men due to existing patriarchal norms and structures, they are often assumed to be less productive than younger workers, and are thus less valued.”

The challenges faced by older women tend to be less visible, and gender role stereotyping contributes to the marginalisation of the group, she said.

“The naturalisation of women’s place within the private, domestic sphere as primary caregivers distances them from the public, political sphere, which then has the effect of rendering invisible their experiences and challenges.”

The report found that older women tend to prioritise their families, and some felt the need to take on caregiving of their grandchildren so that their adult children could focus on work.

As a result, older women are constantly caring for the family, leaving minimal breathing space for themselves, it added.