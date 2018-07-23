Working professionals trade office attire for workout wear in PA's first mass fitness session

SINGAPORE - Over 500 working professionals became "workout professionals" on Monday (July 23), as they took part in a mass exercise session organised by the People's Association (PA).

Be the ImPAct, which aims to foster friendship and fitness among professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), was held simultaneously at 10 locations.

Starting at 6.50pm, there were specially curated workouts by 11 fitness industry partners.

These workouts included CrossFit and high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and emphasised teamwork and positive social interactions.

Dr Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport, also joined the participants in a partner-based HIIT workout.

"In today's fast paced society, many working professionals are often occupied with many tasks and juggling different roles at the same time. However, it is important to create positive social well-being by taking time to forge new friendships and interact with other people in the community," said Dr Lam.

Mr Ervin Yeo, vice-chairman of the ImPAct Advisory Committee, said the event - the first in a series of public engagement programmes - aimed to help the diverse community of PMETs here to bond.

"There are many different activities where people can participate and take the first steps towards forging new friendships, and community fitness is one of the best platforms available. We hope that through this event, participants will be inspired to give a positive influence on one another's lifestyle, and with the strong support from one another, persevere in their collective journey towards a fitter and happier self," he said.

There will be more of such programmes organised by the PA in the run-up to the 2019 launch of imPAct@Hong Lim Green, a repurposed Community Club with a tri-focal programming of community fitness, professional development and social responsibility.