Working group formed to look into improving built environment productivity: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE – A new working group has been set up to look into productivity challenges in the built environment sector, with National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat urging industry players to “not sugarcoat” their feedback.

“If there are some areas where you think we really need to move... there are some rules that are outdated, that need to be updated, please tell us,” he said on Feb 6 at the opening of the Singapore Contractors Association Limited (SCAL) Construction Hub.

The group will focus on scaling up the adoption of tech nologies that help to improve productivity, reviewing regulations to reduce compliance burden, and address challenges faced by the industry. It will then develop measures to further save time, cost and manpower.

“To make an impact, the action team will need to work on challenging issues facing the industry, and relook at how we plan, manage and grow Singapore’s built environment industry,” Mr Chee added.

The group will be chaired by Mr Chee, and comprise representatives from government agencies and the industry, including developers, consultants, contractors, facility managers and academics.

Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for National Development and Trade and Industry, will be the group’s deputy chairman.

SCAL president Lee Kay Chai, who is a member of the team, said a challenge faced by the industry is attracting skilled Singaporeans, and through the action team, he hopes that the perception of construction jobs can be changed.

“People have the impression that construction jobs are tough and you work long hours – but it’s not necessarily the case these days,” he said.

He estimates that about 50 per cent of professionals, managers, executives, and technicians (PMETs) in the construction industry are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

This number will fall as people retire, if nothing is done to address it, he said, adding that he hopes the proportion can be raised to above 50 per cent.

Mr Lee, who is also executive director of Lian Soon Construction, said that while the industry is adopting technology that increases productivity at a good rate, companies often find that there are too many choices in the market. For instance, there are many vendors offering painting robots.

To this end, SCAL has shortlisted a number of “matured” vendors that they recommend to their members.

Mr Lee also said that regulatory processes – including by developers and main contractors – can be streamlined .

Some of the other members of the group are Housing Board chief executive Tan Meng Dui, GuocoLand’s group chief executive officer Cheng Hsing Yao and DP Architects chief executive Seah Chee Huang.

Workers undergoing a construction safety orientation course at SCAL Construction Hub’s training centre on Feb 6. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

On Feb 6, Mr Chee said two sub-committees will also be formed to “deep dive” into the issues and develop recommendations.

One of them will identify opportunities to accelerate the scale-up of technologies on the company level. It will be led by Mr Kelvin Wong, Building and Construction Authority’s chief executive, and Mr Neil Yong, deputy chairman of construction company Woh Hup.

The other will look at addressing challenges faced by the wider industry, and work towards reducing regulatory compliance burden and improving procurement. It will be chaired by Mr Cham Dao Song, deputy secretary of planning at the Ministry of National Development, and Mr Khor Eng Leong, managing director of Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Singapore.

In the coming months, the group will engage with in dustry players to hear their views.

SCAL on Feb 6 opened its seven-storey construction hub in Tannery Lane in MacPherson. Its facilities include an innovation centre to showcase technologies, as well as spaces for hands-on learning for SCAL’s safety training school.