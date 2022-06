SINGAPORE - People with disabilities (PWDs) here benefited from work-from-home arrangements in the past two years, which lowered barriers of entry into jobs and opened up new roles for them in growth sectors such as logistics and healthcare.

Mr Tan Eng Tat, director of employment and employability at SG Enable, said that apart from jobs in the food and beverage (F&B), retail and hospitality sectors, PWDs are taking on jobs such as social media manager and graphic designer.