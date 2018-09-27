Working as a team to fight Parkinson's

This year's team winners of the President's Science Award are lauded for their work with Parkinson's disease.
Led by Professor Tan Eng King, 53, the deputy medical director of academic affairs at the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI), they helped to identify clinical biomarkers for the disease, as well as develop new ways to manage Parkinson's.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?