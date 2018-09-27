Great minds who further R&D in S’pore

Working as a team to fight Parkinson's

Professor Tan Eng King
Professor Tan Eng King
Published
35 min ago

The President's Science and Technology Awards are the highest honours given to research scientists and engineers in Singapore for their contributions. Jose Hong highlights this year's winners, who were presented their prizes on Tuesday by President Halimah Yacob.

josehong@sph.com.sg

This year's team winners of the President's Science Award are lauded for their work with Parkinson's disease.

Led by Professor Tan Eng King, 53, the deputy medical director of academic affairs at the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI), they helped to identify clinical biomarkers for the disease, as well as develop new ways to manage Parkinson's.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 27, 2018, with the headline 'Working as a team to fight Parkinson's'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!