Workers who prepare, sell food and drinks must wear masks from today

All workers who are engaged in the sale and preparation of food and drinks will be required to wear masks or other forms of facial protective gear from today, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Saturday.

Operators who do not comply with the requirement can be fined up to $5,000, have their licences suspended or cancelled, or both.

The move makes such safeguards mandatory, to ensure compliance with an advisory SFA issued on April 6, informing operators of food and beverage establishments that food handlers and employees should wear a mask or face shield while they are working, such as when they are serving food, taking orders and accepting payment.

"This protects them against possible transmission from others and also prevents transmission to others should they be infected but asymptomatic," the agency said.

All personnel engaged in the sale and preparation of food and drinks at all SFA-licensed food establishments - including hawker centre stalls, coffee shops, restaurants, supermarkets and caterers - will have to wear masks or facial protective gear like face shields to safeguard public health and prevent food contamination.

This comes amid increased local cases of Covid-19, and the possible presence of undetected cases in the community.

SFA also reminded food handlers that they must not handle food when they are unwell.

In February, SFA and the National Environment Agency issued to food establishments an advisory on hygiene and sanitation measures to minimise the transmission of the coronavirus.

Members of the public can report non-compliant food handlers at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback