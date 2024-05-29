Workers’ Party veteran Lim Ee Ping dies of cancer at age 86

SINGAPORE – Workers’ Party (WP) veteran Lim Ee Ping, who became a member of the opposition party in 1959 when he was only 20 years old, died of cancer on May 29 at the age of 86.

On Facebook on May 29, WP said Mr Lim had survived a few relapses, and it was his fourth fight with cancer that proved fatal. The retired baker leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren.

The party said the last time many members saw him was May 5, when he joined the party on his last Hammer Outreach event, as he was moved that many members had visited him at his house out of concern. The party had learnt only some days prior that he had just a few weeks left to live.

The Hammer Outreach, which typically takes place on Sundays, involves the WP visiting neighbourhoods to sell the party newsletter, The Hammer, and engage with Singaporeans.

In the party’s Facebook post on that outreach event, Mr Lim was photographed sitting in a wheelchair dressed in blue – the WP’s official colour – and surrounded by 38 other party members and volunteers.

Leader of the Opposition and party chief Pritam Singh said in a separate post on May 29 that despite Mr Lim’s advanced years, he remained a regular sight at the Hammer Outreach activities.

Mr Lim was also an “unassuming, encouraging and always friendly” presence at Meet-The-People (MPS) sessions in WP wards, Mr Singh added.