Workers’ Party veteran Lim Ee Ping dies of cancer at age 86

SINGAPORE – Workers’ Party (WP) veteran Lim Ee Ping, who became a member of the opposition party in 1959 when he was only 20 years old, died of cancer on May 29 at the age of 86.
On Facebook on May 29, WP said Mr Lim had survived a few relapses, and it was his fourth fight with cancer that proved fatal. The retired baker leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren.
The party said the last time many members saw him was May 5, when he joined the party on his last Hammer Outreach event, as he was moved that many members had visited him at his house out of concern. The party had learnt only some days prior that he had just a few weeks left to live.
The Hammer Outreach, which typically takes place on Sundays, involves the WP visiting neighbourhoods to sell the party newsletter, The Hammer, and engage with Singaporeans.
In the party’s Facebook post on that outreach event, Mr Lim was photographed sitting in a wheelchair dressed in blue – the WP’s official colour – and surrounded by 38 other party members and volunteers.
Leader of the Opposition and party chief Pritam Singh said in a separate post on May 29 that despite Mr Lim’s advanced years, he remained a regular sight at the Hammer Outreach activities.
Mr Lim was also an “unassuming, encouraging and always friendly” presence at Meet-The-People (MPS) sessions in WP wards, Mr Singh added.
“Before he fell ill, and every now and then, he would come to my MPS sessions just to say hello, and chat with the Eunos volunteers, something he did at other WP MPS sessions too,” Mr Singh said, hailing Mr Lim as “a figure of encouragement and support” for him and his WP colleagues.
Mr Singh also noted that Mr Lim was a “complete natural” when it came to speaking at rallies. In addition to his ability to connect the WP to a generation of Singaporeans who knew dialects, Mr Lim was “adept at reading the crowd, and making a point with force and humour in equal measure”.
He closed his tribute saying: “Thank you for your commitment to the cause of a democratic Singapore, Uncle Ee Ping, for blazing a trail for the WP, and leaving very big shoes to fill for the rest of us. Rest in Peace Sir.”
Sengkang MP He Ting Ru wrote that Mr Lim was in pain and tired when she and other party members visited him earlier in May, but his mind remained “wonderfully sharp”. He had continued to ask her and her fellow Sengkang GRC MPs about the latest happenings on the ground, she said.
“As ever, he was very keen and happy to see and hear of younger Singaporeans stepping up to volunteer, and it brought him great joy and comfort to be visited by various party members and old friends,” added Ms He, who is party treasurer.
Mr Lim’s “gentle, constant presence” will be sorely missed, she said.
The late Mr Lim’s wake is being held at Block 60B Strathmore Avenue until June 2.