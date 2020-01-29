Workers' Party urges Singaporeans to heed instructions

The Workers' Party yesterday called on Singaporeans to stay united, remain calm and heed instructions from the various ministries, as Singapore grapples to contain the Wuhan virus which has infected seven people here.

In a statement, the opposition party expressed its full support for the multi-ministry task force set up to handle the coronavirus outbreak, which it described as "serious and concerning".

It also urged people to avoid fear-mongering by speculating or spreading rumours online, and asked those with doubts to look at official announcements or news from major news outlets.

The party thanked those working on the front line at Singapore's borders and healthcare institutions, and said individuals can play their part by taking precautions.