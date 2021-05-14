Workers' Party postpones all Meet-the-People Sessions in view of Covid-19 situation

SINGAPORE - The Workers' Party (WP) has decided to postpone all Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) in Aljunied, Hougang and Sengkang constituencies until further notice.

The party said in a statement on Friday that this is in view of tightened Covid-19 measures announced on Friday (May 14) as well as the discovery of more unlinked cases in the community.

Those who require assistance can email WP MPs or get in touch with them at their public contact numbers. "We will do our best to assist you," said the WP.

The WP continued to run physical MPS even after stricter measures limiting social gatherings to five - down from eight - were introduced from May 8, saying it wanted to remain available to seniors, including to those unable to connect online.

At the same time, it had also asked other residents to connect with their MPs via e-mail, and suspended house visits by WP MPs until further notice.

The People's Action Party (PAP) advised its branches to conduct their MPS primarily through phone and virtual consultations on May 2.

The tightened measures announced on Friday to stamp out the spread of Covid-19 cases in the community include restricting social gatherings to two people, down from five; prohibiting dining in; and reverting to working from home as the default for workplaces.

These measures will run from this Sunday until June 13. There are currently 11 active Covid-19 clusters in Singapore, with the largest being the one at Changi Airport, which has 46 cases.

The WP on Friday appealed to residents and their family and friends to adhere strictly to the new measures that have been announced.

"Together, and with everyone's cooperation, we will get through this period as one united people," the party said.