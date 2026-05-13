Workers in S’pore at risk of disruption could be offered ‘career bridges’ into other jobs

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The final recommendations by the Economic Strategy Review committees were released on May 13.

SINGAPORE - Workers who are more exposed to disruption from artificial intelligence (AI), automation and changing cost structures could be offered “career bridges” to move into other occupations which build on their existing skills and experience.

They should be put on structured pathways with training, career guidance and job-matching services to support them in their transition to “more resilient occupations”, according to the final recommendations by the Economic Strategy Review (ESR) committees released on May 13.

The recommendations did not specify which industries or sectors were viewed to be at risk, and which were seen as more resilient to disruption.

The move will “proactively develop workforce transition plans before large-scale displacement happens,” the ESR said.

“We could prioritise areas with more acute disruption pressures, and where there are ready industry partners and trade Associations and chambers we can work with to support the effort,” it added.

This is part of an effort to establish a stronger system for career transitions and worker support, which was named as one of the eight thrusts of the ESR.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who laid out the recommendations at a conference organised by the Singapore Business Federation, said Singaporeans should be prepared for career transitions to become more common.

He said: “Some workers will need to move into adjacent occupations. Others may require deeper reskilling. Some PMEs may face longer periods of adjustment.

“We must strengthen support for workers in transition. Our support systems must become more integrated and more anticipatory.”

PMEs, which stands for professionals, managers and executives, make up a significant portion of the local workforce. More than half of them felt the need to upskill to remain relevant amid the disruption from AI, a recent National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) survey found.

Mr Gan added that domestic-facing and essential sectors, such as healthcare, early childhood education, social services and skilled trades will continue to provide important employment opportunities.

He said these roles “can be augmented by AI but not easily replaced by it”.

“We must make these jobs better through productivity improvements, stronger skills recognition, wage progression, and clearer career pathways,” he added.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong delivering his keynote speech during the SBF Future Economy Conference at Sands Expo and Convention Centre on May 13. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The ESR also suggested earlier intervention in the area of retrenchment support. Companies are currently required to notify the Government of retrenchments within five working days after informing affected workers.

The committees recommended that the Government works more closely with tripartite partners to shorten mandatory retrenchment notification timelines, and encourage advance notifications.

Another recommendation is to strengthen the support for PMEs who are increasingly affected by restructuring and face longer periods of job searching than lower- and middle-income workers.

On this front, the ESR proposed reviewing official schemes like the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme, to consider expanding its coverage to include more PMEs, and to explore more ways to support workers who experience income reductions during career transitions.

Another area is to closely monitor the impact of AI on workers and adjusting policies when needed, as the full effects of AI on jobs, wages and the labour market are still unfolding.

The Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) said in a statement on May 13 that it welcomed recommendations made by the ESR, and that it will work with the Ministry of Manpower and NTUC on retrenchment notification timelines.

“We must recognise that as businesses transform, some restructuring is unavoidable and we fully support efforts to help both employers and workers navigate this transition,” SNEF said.

NTUC said workers were already experiencing the impact of a faster-changing economy, with greater job uncertainty, more frequent career transitions, and the rising pressure to continuously adapt their skills.

The union said it has been working closely with tripartite partners in the ESR committee to surface workers’ concerns. It added that it will “focus on translating these directional shifts into tangible improvements for workers”.

This includes strengthening the link between economic transformation and tangible outcomes for workers, and supporting workers to navigate career transitions more effectively, NTUC said.

Another thrust of the ESR is focused on creating more and a broader range of good jobs. This includes advancing an AI strategy that complements workers.

The committee believes that AI should be deployed even when human capabilities such as judgement, interaction and trust remain central, as it can open up new roles and career opportunities.

For instance, AI has been embedded throughout the operations at DBS, including in risk management and institutional banking.

The bank has equipped its 40,000 employees with the foundational understanding and practical exposure to AI.

It is also reskilling employees into new jobs that are being created because of the technology, such as supporting customer service officers in their transitions into AI agent monitoring managers and generative AI evaluators.

The ESR also elaborated on a thrust to empower workers to learn for life and take charge of their careers, namely by deepening SkillsFuture support for career transitions and lifelong learning.

This could entail e xpanding funding for post-graduate programmes at Institutes of Higher Learning, and scaling up modular and stackable pathways, so workers can build skills progressively and apply them while remaining employed.

Mr Michael Leow, a project manager at integrated facilities management solutions firm Engie Services Singapore, is doing just that.

Mr Michael Leow, a project manager at Engie Services Singapore, is currently working while pursuing a degree in applied computing at the Singapore Institute of Technology. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MICHAEL LEOW

The 47-year-old is currently putting his experiences in IT engineering and facilities management towards a bachelor’s degree in applied computing, under a pathway at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

The pathway breaks down degree programmes into a range of micro-credentials that can be acquired at one’s own pace.

Mr Leow told The Straits Times that he is currently pursuing his fifth of eight required micro-credentials.

He hopes to use the qualification to transition into roles involving cloud technologies, AI-driven solutions, digital transformation and technical leadership.

“The programme’s flexibility allows me to study anytime and anywhere, which supports a healthy balance between my academic, professional, and family commitments,” he said.

SIT associate professor Mustafa Shabbir Kurbanhusen, who is also the institution’s assistant provost for continuous learning, said: “Michael’s journey reflects a growing shift in how working adults are approaching higher education today.

“Beyond academic progression, the pathway recognises that lifelong learning is no longer about returning to school for a single milestone, but about continuously adapting, reskilling and remaining relevant in a rapidly evolving economy.”