Coronavirus: Workers in manufacturing sectors, self-employed may benefit from second stimulus package

SINGAPORE - Workers in certain manufacturing sectors and the self-employed may be among those receiving a boost from the Government's additional stimulus package as the economy continues to reel from the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing hinted at this on the sidelines of an event at the Singapore Zoo on Saturday (March 14).

"This is a fast evolving situation... We have to watch all the developments very carefully to calibrate the measures in order to help the various sectors that have been impacted," Mr Chan said.

He added: "The impact may be on certain sectors (about two, three weeks ago), but since then, there are also new developments that have impacted other sectors."

Tourism, retail and food and beverage industries have been hit first by the fallout from the virus outbreak, he said, adding that "as the situation evolves, there will be disruptions to the supply chains which will affect other sectors". He made reference to the supply chains that support the retail and F&B industries.

Mr Chan said: "We will continue to work closely with the trade associations, the unions (and) the many other stakeholders to make sure that we have the measures to help our companies go through this difficult patch."

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Wednesday that the Government was working on a second stimulus package on top of the $4 billion package which he announced during the Budget last month.

The aim of the additional package was to help workers keep their jobs, aid small and medium-sized enterprises make the best out of the crisis, and support retrenched workers, added Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister.

Mr Chan said on Saturday many of the measures in the first package are being rolled out progressively.

"The impact is being felt progressively," he said.

He added: "All the ministries and agencies are working hard to make sure that if and when there is a second package, we will have to take care of fellow Singaporeans' livelihoods."

Mandai Park Holdings group chief executive Mike Barclay, who said that staff had benefited from the training measures that are part of the existing package, hopes the Government can provide more help with staff costs with the next package.

"We are doing some work around specialist training for our keepers, our animal presenters... but anything that helps a bit with staff costs will really help attractions. We are very staff heavy," he said.

Footfall at Wildlife Reserves Singapore's (WRS) parks, which include River Safari, Night Safari and Jurong Bird Park, had fallen by about 70 per cent in February and this month, he disclosed. Mandai Park Holdings is WRS' parent company.

Mr Barclay said: "It's not surprising because tourism has really dried up. But what we are seeing is a pleasing return of locals."

All four of the company's parks - including the zoo - has received the SG Clean certification, a campaign launched last month to raise public hygiene standards amid the virus outbreak.

Mr Barclay hopes the certification will go some way in assuring visitors.

"We are very particular about keeping our public spaces clean, and our animals are very safe. They have a whole team of vets looking after them, and we are quite sure they are healthy," he added.

Mr Barclay said: "Our number one priority is keep jobs. We are really not in the business of laying people off... Anything that could just offset staff costs in the short term will be really helpful."