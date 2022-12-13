Worker who survived 7-storey fall was not wearing fall protection equipment: MOM

SINGAPORE - A worker who survived after falling from a height of seven storeys at a construction site was not wearing any fall protection equipment, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday.

The construction company, Soil-Build, has also been instructed to stop all form-work activities involving work at heights, the ministry said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The incident occurred at a construction site in Gambas Way in Sembawang on Monday. The victim was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a call for assistance at about 10.05am.

Sharing further details on the accident, MOM said the Bangladeshi worker was carrying out column reinforcement works on the seventh storey of a building under construction.

He fell through an opening on a form-work structure and landed on a pile of wire mesh 33m below. He had fractures on his right leg and right hand, and underwent surgery at KTPH. He is currently recuperating in hospital.

On Monday, photos circulated on messaging platform WhatsApp showing a broken scaffold and workers standing around the construction site. An SCDF vehicle was also seen on site.

As at November, 43 workers have died on the job, compared with 37 work-related deaths in 2021, 30 in 2020, and 39 in 2019.