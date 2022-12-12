Worker survives 7-storey fall at Gambas construction site

The worker fell from a height at a construction site belonging to SoilBuild in Gambas Way. PHOTO: ST READER
SINGAPORE - A worker who survived a fall from a height of seven storeys at a construction site on Monday has been hospitalised and is in stable condition.

When contacted by The Straits Times, a spokesman for SoilBuild Construction Group, said the incident occurred at a construction site in Gambas Way.

She confirmed the worker had fallen from the seventh storey, and is in stable condition in hospital.

The spokesman said the company is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Our workers and employees are essential to us and we are rendering our utmost support to the worker in question as he recuperates,” she added.

In photos circulating on chat messaging platform WhatsApp, a broken scaffold is visible and workers are standing around the construction site. A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle is also seen on site.

SCDF said on Monday night that its officers responded to a call for assistance near Gambas Avenue at about 10.05am. A person was later taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

ST has also contacted the Ministry of Manpower for more information.

As at November, 43 workers have died on the job, compared to 37 work-related deaths in 2021, 30 in 2020, and 39 in 2019.

