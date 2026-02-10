Worker who cleaned BreadTalk display shelves with broom dismissed; outlet undergoes deep cleaning

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A video posted online shows a worker sweeping crumbs off display shelves at a BreadTalk outlet onto the floor. The bakery has since conducted a thorough deep cleaning and disinfection of the store.

SINGAPORE – An employee of a cleaning company who was seen dusting the display shelves at BreadTalk’s outlet in Eastpoint Mall with a broom has been dismissed after footage of the incident surfaced on social media.

A BreadTalk spokeswoman confirmed, in response to queries, that the local bakery and confectionery chain was aware of the Feb 9 incident.

“We sincerely apologise and are taking this matter very seriously. The actions observed are unacceptable and do not reflect BreadTalk’s strict food safety and hygiene procedures,” she said.

The worker was employed by an external cleaning company engaged by BreadTalk, and the individual’s services has been terminated.

BreadTalk’s standard operating procedures require display shelves to be cleaned only with designated food-safe cloths and approved cleaning solutions.

The BreadTalk team “worked into the night to conduct deep cleaning and disinfection of the store, and all products on display at the time were discarded as a precautionary measure”, said the spokeswoman.

The outlet at Eastpoint Mall resumed operations the next day.

The bakery has also “reinforced hygiene protocols with its cleaning partners” and will be conducting additional retraining for all cleaning staff to prevent a similar incident from occurring.

In a video posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Feb 9, a worker is seen using a broom to sweep crumbs off display shelves and onto the floor at a BreadTalk outlet.

The video caption suggests that the incident occurred after the bakery’s operating hours.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in response to queries on Feb 10 that it is looking into the matter.

“SFA takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices.

“As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained.”