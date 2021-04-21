Worker injured at Jurong Port while unloading hoisted materials

SINGAPORE - A 45-year-old man was injured on Monday (April 19) when he was struck by hoisted materials being unloaded from a vessel at 37 Jurong Port Road.

The Malaysian worker was later taken to the National University Hospital, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said the worker is employed by Jurong Port, which is the occupier of the site.

The company declined to comment when contacted. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said the accident was a minor workplace incident.

In photos of the accident circulating on WhatsApp, a bloodied man can be seen lying on the ground surrounded by bundles of steel rods.

The MOM is investigating the incident.