Worker injured after falling from height at Chinatown Point

SINGAPORE - A worker was taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon (Jan 9) after he fell from the fourth storey of Chinatown Point and landed on the second storey.

In response to inquiries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it received a call for assistance at 133 New Bridge Road at about 3.30pm on Sunday and took a person to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

He was conscious when taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

A 13-minute video uploaded on YouTube on Sunday showed a man lying on the second storey of the mall.

In the video, onlookers can be heard saying in Mandarin that a thin wooden board gave way and the worker fell through it.

A spokesman for Perennial (Singapore) Retail Management, which manages Chinatown Point, said that the worker, appointed by the property's Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST) to perform scheduled works, fell from a restricted access area on the fourth storey and landed on the corridor on the second storey.

A security officer on duty rendered immediate assistance while the property's management team called the ambulance.

The spokesman added: "The area on Level 4 remains closed off. We are working closely with the property's MCST and relevant authorities to investigate the incident."

ST has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for comment.