‘How could an explosion like this happen?’: Worker recounts near miss in Audi service centre blast

SINGAPORE – The explosion at the Audi service centre at 55 Ubi Road 1 on Tuesday was felt by those working in nearby buildings and sent some running for cover.

Mr Pan Wei Min, who was on the way to work at a hardware store in the nearby Oxley BizHub 2 building, said he was about 4m away from the site when the shockwave almost knocked him off his feet.

The 35-year-old said debris flew everywhere, and one fragment narrowly missed his left eye. It left him with a small cut above his eyebrow.

“The blast wasn’t too loud, but I felt a ringing in my ears afterwards. Some debris flew to the adjacent building,” said the Chinese national in Mandarin.

“My first thought was, ‘How could an explosion like this happen?’ I decided to crouch and then run away from the blast as I feared there would be another explosion.”

The incident happened at about 8.55am as Mr Pan was walking on the path by the fence that separates the Audi service centre from the Oxley BizHub building.