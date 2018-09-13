Worker dies in worksite accident in Punggol

SINGAPORE - A worker involved in the construction of a Housing Board (HDB) development in Punggol died after an accident on Wednesday (Sept 12).

The incident occurred at the site of the Northshore Residences development, along Northshore Drive in Punggol, scheduled to be completed in 2020.

The police said that they received a call for assistance at 12.28pm.

"A 31-year-old man was found lying motionless at the said location and was unconscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital," said the police, adding that the case was being investigated as an unnatural death.

The Manpower Ministry (MOM) said that the dead worker had been part of the group involved in the excavation of a trench at the worksite, when the side of the trench collapsed.

He had then fallen into the trench and was buried by soil.

"He was extricated and sent to hospital where he later died of his injuries," said the MOM spokesman.

The worker was employed by Manna Engineering and Construction, while the developer of the site is HDB and the occupier is Ken Pal.

No further details were available regarding the incident.

"All excavation work has been stopped and MOM is investigating the incident," she added.

According to official figures, there were 12 deaths in the construction sector last year and eight in the first half of this year.

In August, one construction worker died while another was injured in an accident at a construction site on Kim Chuan Road.