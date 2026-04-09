Worker dies at Tuas shipyard; MOM investigating incident

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The workplace fatality happened at a worksite occupied by Seatrium at Tuas South Boulevard.

SINGAPORE – A worker died at a shipyard in Tuas on April 6 after he was found unconscious in a stainless steel pipe, with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) investigating the incident.

In a media reply, the ministry said on April 9 that the workplace incident happened at about 8pm at a worksite occupied by Seatrium at 80 Tuas South Boulevard.

Seatrium’s Tuas Boulevard Yard is located at this address, The Straits Times’ check shows. The shipyard has seven docks for drydocking, hull repair, engine overhaul, and general maintenance, according to maritime platform TrustedDocks.

The ministry said the 24-year-old man was a welder, and was “found lying unconscious inside a 71cm stainless steel pipe on board a newly fabricated process module of a vessel”.

He was then removed from the pipe and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The man had worked for Hwa Leong Offshore Engineering, said MOM.

The ministry added that all confined spaces must be clearly identified and labelled as a general safety measure.

“Before any work begins, relevant risk control measures, including atmospheric testing, adequate ventilation and application of permit-to-work must be implemented to address and mitigate any foreseeable hazards associated with the confined spaces,” said MOM.

It is unclear how and why the worker entered the pipe.

When contacted, Seatrium told ST it is aware of the incident at the shipyard involving a subcontractor. The company added that it is investigating the incident.

“We are extending the fullest support to the victim’s family and co-workers. The safety and well-being of everyone on our premises are of paramount importance to us,” Seatrium said.

There were 36 workplace deaths in Singapore in 2025, a decrease from the 43 deaths in 2024.

The workplace death rate in 2025 was 0.96 per 100,000 workers, the lowest since 2020.

ST has contacted Hwa Leong Offshore Engineering for more information.