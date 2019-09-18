Worker dies after steel plate falls on him at Hougang condo worksite; MOM investigating

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker died after a steel plate fell on him in an accident at a condominium worksite on Tuesday (Sept 17).

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has issued an order to stop the use and movement of all heavy machinery at the Hougang worksite where the accident happened.

The ministry is also investigating the accident, MOM told The Straits Times.

In its statement, an MOM spokesman said that the developer of the site is Florence Developer, while the occupier is Tiong Aik Construction. Dsoon Engineering is the dead worker's employer.

The accident took place at The Florence Residences worksite in Hougang Avenue 2, where nine 18-storey condominium blocks are scheduled to be completed in March 2022, according to Tiong Aik's website.

In a video of the accident circulating online, workers can be seen using an excavator to lift the steel plate in an attempt to rescue the trapped man.

ST has contacted Tiong Aik Construction and Dsoon Engineering for comment.