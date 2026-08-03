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SINGAPORE – A 23 -year-old worker died after scaffolding collapsed onto a lorry he was in at a construction site in Jurong Port Road on the morning of Aug 3.



In a media reply, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the work-related incident at 30 Jurong Port Road at about 9.50am .

Upon SCDF’s arrival, a person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the lorry on which the scaffolding had collapsed.

Officers from SCDF’s Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team worked with employees at the site to remove the scaffolding from the vehicle, and released the trapped person using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police said investigations are ongoing, but they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary findings.

Jurong Port said, in response to queries, that the construction site was for its upcoming integrated construction and prefabrication hub, which is slated for completion in 2027.

It said that work has been halted at the site following the incident, and added that it was working with contractor HPC Builders to provide support and assistance to the family of the victim.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and extend our condolences to the family of the deceased worker.

“Jurong Port takes a serious view of all safety incidents and there are established safety procedures in our work sites.”

The port operator added that it is cooperating with the authorities to find out how the incident occurred.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on June 26 a number of workplace safety measures, such as a two-week voluntary safety timeout, following the deaths of seven workers in five workplace accidents in four weeks.

The deaths were among 21 workplace fatalities in 2026 then, an increase from the 18 workplace deaths recorded over the same period in 2025.

“The close succession of incidents is cause for concern and highlights the need for continued vigilance and adherence to workplace safety requirements,” MOM said.

“Employers are responsible for ensuring that adequate risk controls, safe work procedures and supervision arrangements are in place.”

The Straits Times has contacted HPC Builders and MOM for more information.