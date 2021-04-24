Worker dies after part of excavator falls on him

In another fatal accident involving a migrant worker, a 37-year-old Bangladeshi man died on Thursday after part of an excavator fell on him.

The man was helping his co-worker lift some steel frames using an excavator fitted with a concrete breaker attachment when the part detached and fell on him, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday.

The incident occurred at a worksite near Ubi Road 3 and Ubi Avenues 1 and 2. The police said that they were alerted to the industrial accident at 4.17pm on Thursday.

The man was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect any foul play.

The man was employed by Right Construction, a building and construction company.

The firm is the occupier of the worksite.

The police and MOM are investigating the incident.

MOM has instructed Right Construction to stop the use of excavators at the site.

The incident follows the death of two migrant workers - Mr Toffazal Hossain, 33, from Bangladesh and Mr Sugunan Sudheeshmon, 28, from India - after the lorry carrying them and 15 other workers in the back hit a stationary tipper truck on the Pan-Island Expressway on Tuesday morning.