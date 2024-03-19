Worker dies after getting caught in food production machine in Bedok factory

SINGAPORE – A worker died on March 16 after he was caught in between parts of a food production machine in a food manufacturing factory in Bedok.

The 23-year-old Chinese national was freed by a co-worker, who stopped the machine, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 8.25am at 3017 Bedok North Street 5. The address is that of Gourmet East Kitchen, which is in a six-storey industrial complex owned by JTC Corporation.

The worker was allegedly conscious when found, said the police, adding that he was later taken to Changi General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

When contacted, the police said they received a call from the hospital at 3.35pm.

MOM and the police are investigating the incident and MOM has instructed Koyang Food Manufacturer, the man’s employer, to stop all works involving the affected food production machine.

“As a general safety measure, all machines must be properly guarded with clear warning signs, and be operated by trained employees,” added MOM.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

This is at least the second workplace death in less than two weeks.

On March 9, a truck driver – who is a Chinese national – died after being involved in an accident involving two trucks at a worksite near the Singapore Zoo in Mandai.

There were 36 workplace deaths in 2023, according to MOM, compared with 46 in 2022 and 37 and 2021.